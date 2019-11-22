The Dutch state is not obliged to actively help repatriate the young children of women who left the Netherlands and joined ISIS in Syria, an appeals court in The Hague said on Friday overturning an earlier ruling.



A lower court earlier this month had said the government must actively help repatriate 56 children living in poor conditions in camps in Syria.

Last Update: Friday, 22 November 2019 KSA 18:11 - GMT 15:11