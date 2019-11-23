Germany will repatriate for the first time a suspected member of ISIS and her children from a prison camp in northern Syria, the German foreign ministry said on Friday.
“We can confirm that three German children who were being held in northern Syria were able to travel to Iraq with their mother today. To our knowledge, all of them will travel on to Germany from there,” a foreign ministry source told AFP.
