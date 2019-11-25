Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s ruling party denounced China as an “enemy of democracy” on Monday following fresh claims of Chinese interference in the island’s politics ahead of presidential and legislative elections on January 11.
The allegations, reported by Australian media, were made by a Chinese asylum seeker in Australia who said he was a Chinese spy. China, which claims Taiwan as its sacred territory, to be brought under Beijing’s control by force if necessary, has branded the asylum seeker a fraud.
The Chinese man, Wang Liqiang, also provided details of Chinese efforts to infiltrate universities and media in the Chinese territory of Hong Kong, which has been rocked by months of anti-government protests.
Cho Jung-tai, chairman of Tsai’s Democratic Progressive Party, which favors Taiwan’s formal independence, said there needed to be further investigations, noting that a lot of fake news came from China.
“The enemy of democracy is China. At present Taiwan’s most ambitious opponent, competitor, is also China,” Cho told a news conference in Taipei.
Among several allegations levelled, the would-be defector said he had helped guide positive media attention toward certain Taiwanese politicians, including President Tsai’s main opponent, Han Kuo-yu of the China-friendly Kuomintang party.
Cho said that while Kuomintang is the direct opponent in the election, the biggest challenge came from China, describing it as “strongest destructive force.”
The Kuomintang’s Han said he would drop out of the election if he has taken any money from the Chinese Communist Party.
Speaking at a separate news conference, Kuomintang’s spokeswoman Wang Hong-wei said the issue was one of “blundering Communist espionage” that should be investigated immediately, and accused the government of seeking to use the matter to “manipulate elections.”
