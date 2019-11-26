Russia plans to sign a new contract with Turkey to supply its S-400 surface-to-air missile systems in the first half of 2020, the RIA Novosti news agency reported citing the head of Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, Alexander Mikheev.



“We hope that in the first half of 2020 we will sign contract documents,” RIA cited Mikheev as saying.

- Developing

