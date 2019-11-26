Thirteen soldiers from France’s anti-terrorist Barkhane force in Mali were killed after two helicopters collided during an operation in the country’s north, the French presidency said Tuesday.

The accident occurred on Monday evening while the forces were engaging extremist fighters who have staged a series of deadly strikes in northern Mali in recent weeks, the Elysee Palace said.

Last Update: Tuesday, 26 November 2019 KSA 12:10 - GMT 09:10