The US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee will hold its first hearing in the impeachment of President Donald Trump on December 4, with legal experts as witnesses, a Democratic aide said.

The aide declined comment on whether the Judiciary Committee expected it would have a report on the Intelligence Committee-led investigation into the Trump administration’s dealings with Ukraine before the hearing.

Last Thursday, top White House officials and six Republican senators met to discuss strategy for a possible Senate impeachment trial.

One Senate GOP aide said participants expressed more interest in voting as soon as they have 51 votes to acquit Trump than in setting a specific timetable.

Last Update: Tuesday, 26 November 2019 KSA 22:56 - GMT 19:56