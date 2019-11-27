Bolivia appointed its first ambassador to the US in 11 years on Wednesday, officials said, as the interim government resets the country’s foreign policy after the departure of Evo Morales.

Walter Oscar Serrate Cuellar has been given the key diplomatic posting, the foreign ministry announced on Twitter. The appointment has to be approved by Congress.

Cuellar previously served as Bolivia’s ambassador and permanent representative at the United Nations, the ministry said.

Morales, Bolivia’s president for nearly 14 years, resigned on November 10 and fled to Mexico after the disputed October 20 elections ignited street protests.

Right-wing senator Jeanine Anez declared herself interim president.

Cuellar’s appointment to Washington comes after Anez’s administration broke ties with socialist Cuba and Nicolas Maduro’s Venezuela.

