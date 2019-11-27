Mexico’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that it would quickly seek a high-level meeting with US State Department officials after US President Donald Trump said he would designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorist groups.



In a statement, the ministry said it would also seek to address how to reduce the illegal flow of arms and money to organized crime in Mexico from the United States.

