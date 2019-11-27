The US Justice Department on Wednesday asked an appeals court to put on hold a ruling requiring former White House Counsel Don McGahn to testify to lawmakers as part of the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.



The filing in the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit came after US District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson did not act on a similar request to prevent her ruling on Monday from going into effect.

Last Update: Wednesday, 27 November 2019 KSA 17:56 - GMT 14:56