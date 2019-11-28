China summoned US Ambassador Terry Branstad on Thursday to demand that the United States immediately stop interfering in its internal affairs and stop causing further damage to bilateral relations, its foreign ministry said.
Vice foreign minister Le Yucheng summoned Branstad a day after US President Donald Trump signed into law congressional legislation which supported anti-governments protesters in Hong Kong, despite angry objections from Beijing.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?