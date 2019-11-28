China summoned US Ambassador Terry Branstad on Thursday to demand that the United States immediately stop interfering in its internal affairs and stop causing further damage to bilateral relations, its foreign ministry said.



Vice foreign minister Le Yucheng summoned Branstad a day after US President Donald Trump signed into law congressional legislation which supported anti-governments protesters in Hong Kong, despite angry objections from Beijing.



Last Update: Thursday, 28 November 2019 KSA 08:35 - GMT 05:35