French President Emmanuel Macron defended on Thursday his claim that NATO was experiencing “brain death,” saying its members were no longer cooperating strategically on a range of key issues facing the alliance.

“I totally stand by raising these ambiguities because I believe it was irresponsible of us to keep talking about financial and technical matters given the stakes we currently face,” Macron said alongside NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg after talks in Paris.

Macron said he was glad his recent comments have acted as a “wake-up call.”

He voiced his regret that the two previous NATO summits were focusing “only on how to alleviate the financial cost for the United States.”

Ever since he arrived at the White House nearly three years ago, US President Donald Trump has argued that NATO members should not expect the US to shoulder the lion’s share of the alliance’s military costs in the future. The US spends more on defense than all other 28 allies combined.

Last Update: Thursday, 28 November 2019 KSA 17:12 - GMT 14:12