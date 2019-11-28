French police started moving migrants from an illegal camp site in northern Paris on Thursday, as the government aims to show it is taking a tougher stance on illegal immigration.
Local police said in a statement they would be moving between 200-300 people from the site in northern Paris’ Porte d’Aubervilliers, and put them up in shelters.
Since the closure of a huge migrant camp in Calais in 2016, many refugees have moved to Paris. Authorities have repeatedly dismantled illegal campsites only to see them pop up again in different areas a few months later.
Earlier this month, President Emmanuel Macron’s government pledged to clear out some migrant tent camps, impose quotas for migrant workers and deny newly-arrived asylum seekers access to non-urgent healthcare, in a response to voters’ concerns about immigration.
