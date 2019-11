A man was shot and killed by British armed officers at London bridge, according to an Al Arabiya correspondent.

According to police sources, the man was carrying a knife and assaulted apedestrians on the London Bridge, which was cordonned following the attack.

Al Arabiya correspondent reported that a number of people have been injured in the attack.



Last Update: Friday, 29 November 2019 KSA 17:51 - GMT 14:51