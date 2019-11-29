Two French army helicopters that crashed in Mali on Tuesday had not been under fire from ISIS militants, French army chief of staff Francois Lecointre said on French radio RFI on Friday.



On Thursday, ISIS in West Africa Province said the helicopters had collided after one of them retreated under fire from ISWAP fighters, but it did not provide any evidence for its claim, the SITE intelligence group reported.



Lecointre also said France had no intention of withdrawing from Mali but that it needs more support from its allies.



Last Update: Friday, 29 November 2019 KSA 10:50 - GMT 07:50