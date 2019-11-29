Video posted on social media showed a man, suspected of stabbing several people on Friday, being wrestled to the ground by members of the public on London Bridge before armed-response officers shot him dead.

Two men were seen struggling on the bridge before police pulled a man in civilian clothes off a black-clad man on the ground. Gunshots followed.

Another man in suit and overcoat holding a long knife that apparently had been taken from the attacker was nearby.

Police and London’s mayor said a man wearing a fake explosive vest stabbed several people Friday in what police are treating as a terrorist attack before being tackled by members of the public and then fatally shot by officers on London Bridge.

The Metropolitan Police said “a number” of people were wounded but gave no information on how many or their conditions.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said some of the injured were in serious condition.

Khan said police weren’t looking for anyone else, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that “to the best of our knowledge, the incident has been contained.”

Metropolitan Police counterterrorism chief Neil Basu said the suspect appeared to be wearing a bomb vest but it turned out to be “a hoax explosive device.”

Basu said officers were keeping “an open mind as to any motive.”

The violence erupted two-and-a-half years after a van and knife attack in the same area killed eight people.

Police said a stabbing at a “premises” near the pedestrian and vehicle bridge, which links the city’s business district with the south bank of the River Thames, was reported about 2 p.m.

