The former leader of Sudan Omar al-Bashir's National Congress Party (NCP) condemned on Friday the move by the new Sudanese government to dissolve it.

The law was passed on Thursday during a joint meeting of Sudan’s sovereign council and cabinet that lasted several hours.

The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), which spearheaded the protests against Bashir, welcomed the law, saying it included the dissolution of the former ruling party and the confiscation of its funds and property.

“It is an important step on the path to building a democratic civilian state,” the group said in a statement.









Last Update: Friday, 29 November 2019 KSA 12:00 - GMT 09:00