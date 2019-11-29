British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday warned that “anybody involved” in the London Bridge attack would be “hunted down and... brought to justice.”

Speaking after being briefed by senior police officials, the prime minister also paid tribute to the “bravery” of the emergency services and members of the public who intervened in the attack.

A man wearing a fake explosive vest stabbed several people in London Friday in what police are treating as a terrorist attack before being tackled by members of the public and then fatally shot by officers on London Bridge, police and the city’s mayor said.

The Metropolitan Police said “a number” of people were wounded but gave no information on how many or their conditions. London Mayor Sadiq Khan said some of the injured were in serious condition.

Last Update: Friday, 29 November 2019 KSA 21:49 - GMT 18:49