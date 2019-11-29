The growing geopolitical rivalry in the Arctic among the United States, China and Russia is increasing tensions in the area, Denmark’s Defense Intelligence Service said on Friday.

“A great power play is shaping up between Russia, the United States and China, which is increasing the level of tension in the (Arctic) region,” the intelligence service said in its annual risk assessment report.



