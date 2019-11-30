Dutch police said on Saturday they had arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with a stabbing incident that took place in The Hague on Friday, in which three youth were wounded.
In a statement, Hague police described the suspect as “not having any fixed home or place to stay.”
