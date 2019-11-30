The ISIS extremist group has claimed responsibility for London Bridge attack which was carried by one of its fighters on Friday, the group’s AMAQ news agency said on Saturday.

On Friday, British police named the man who stabbed two people to death in Londony in what the authorities called a terrorist attack as 28-year-old Usman Khan, who had been previously convicted of terrorism offenses and released from prison last year.

“This individual was known to authorities, having been convicted in 2012 for terrorism offenses,” said Britain’s top counter-terrorism police officer Neil Basu in a statement.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said people convicted of terrorism offenses should not be allowed out of prison early after it was revealed the London Bridge attacker was released from jail last year before the end of his sentence.

Last Update: Saturday, 30 November 2019 KSA 21:15 - GMT 18:15