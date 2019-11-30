British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said people convicted of terrorism offenses should not be allowed out of prison early after it was revealed the London Bridge attacker was released from jail last year before the end of his sentence.SHOW MORE
هذا الموقع يستخدم ملف تعريف الارتباط Cookie "ملفات الكوكي":
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
This website uses "cookies":
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?