Greece’s prime minister says he will ask other NATO members at the alliance’s London summit to support Greece in the face of fellow member Turkey’s attempts to encroach on Greek sovereignty, notably last week’s agreement with Libya delimiting maritime borders in the Mediterranean.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis told the ruling conservative New Democracy party’s congress on Sunday that the alliance cannot remain indifferent when one of its members blatantly violates international law and that a neutral approach is to the detriment of Greece, which has never sought to ratchet up tensions in the area.

On Sunday, Greece’s foreign minister held talks in Cairo with his Egyptian counterpart regarding the issue.

Greece, Cyprus, and Egypt have strongly criticized the agreement, describing it as a serious breach of international law that disregards the lawful rights of other eastern Mediterranean countries.

On Friday, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias asked the Libyan ambassador to Athens to present the deal with Turkey by December 5 or face expulsion.

The Turkey-Libya deal announced this week added tension to an ongoing dispute with Greece, Cyprus and Egypt over oil-and-gas drilling rights in the eastern Mediterranean.

Last Update: Sunday, 1 December 2019 KSA 17:45 - GMT 14:45