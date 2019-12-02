China said Monday it had suspended rest and recuperation visits by American warships in Hong Kong in response to a US bill supporting pro-democracy protesters in the semi-autonomous city.

“In response to the unreasonable behavior of the US side, the Chinese government has decided to suspend reviewing the applications for US warships to go to Hong Kong for recuperation as of today,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular press briefing.



China also said it would impose sanctions on US-based NGOs that have acted “badly” over the recent unrest in Hong Kong.

The sanctions will apply to NGOs including the National Endowment for Democracy, Human Rights Watch and Freedom House, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular press briefing.

