NATO member states will affirm the bloc’s collective defense guarantee at their summit this week in the United Kingdom, a German government official said on Monday.

The commitment will be included in the summit’s declaration, the official said, adding that a meeting of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump was envisaged for Wednesday on the sidelines of the meeting.

Last Update: Monday, 2 December 2019 KSA 14:51 - GMT 11:51