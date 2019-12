French President Emmanuel Macron accused Turkish forces of sometimes working with fighters linked to ISIS in its operation in northern Syria.

“When I look at Turkey, they now are fighting against those who fought with us. And sometimes they work with ISIS proxies,” Macron said at a news conference with US President Donald Trump.

Macron, who will meet Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan later in the day ahead of the NATO summit, also said he stood by comments he made last month alleging that NATO is strategically “brain dead.”

