President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said Russia is open to cooperation with NATO as a two-day summit of the Western alliance opened in London.

“We have repeatedly expressed readiness to jointly resist real threats including international terrorism, local armed conflicts (and) the danger of uncontrolled proliferation of weapons of mass destruction,” Putin said, Russian news agencies reported.

NATO member states are expected to affirm the bloc’s collective defense guarantee at their summit, according to a German government official.

Eraly last month, Moscow hailed comments by French President Emmanuel Macron in which he said he believed NATO was experiencing “brain death.”

“These are golden words... a precise definition of the current state of NATO,” Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Facebook page.

Last Update: Tuesday, 3 December 2019 KSA 17:02 - GMT 14:02