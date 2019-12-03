US President Donald Trump declared Tuesday that his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron's criticism of NATO as "brain dead" was very insulting, adding that he could see France breaking off from NATO which he described as a surprise because he believes it needs more protection than anybody else.



“I do see France breaking off,” Trump told reporters during a meeting with the head of NATO in London.



“I'm looking at him (French President Emmanuel Macron) and I'm saying that he needs protection more than anybody and I see him breaking off. So I'm a little surprised at that.”

- Developing

Last Update: Tuesday, 3 December 2019 KSA 13:10 - GMT 10:10