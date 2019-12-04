Japan Prime Minister Abe said he was shocked at death of Tetsu Nakamura, the Japanese aid agency chief who was killed in Afghanistan on Wednesday.
“I was shocked that he had to die this way,” Abe told reporters, adding that the Afghan people had thanked Nakamura, head of Peace Japan Medical Services, for his contributions.
