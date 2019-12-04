The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Western European countries should be involved in talks about a new nuclear arms control treaty between Russia and the US following the demise of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Moscow supported a comment made by French President Emmanuel Macron saying that Western European countries should be involved in the talks.
