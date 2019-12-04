The leaders of the NATO military alliance issued a joint statement on Wednesday reaffirming their bond despite fierce disputes over spending and strategy in the run up to their summit.

“To stay secure, we must look to the future together,” the statement said, acknowledging the “challenges” presented by a rising China and vowing “stronger action” against terrorism.

The night before, NATO leaders were caught appearing to gossip about US President Donald Trump. The summit has struggled with controversies, particularly with relations between most NATO leaders and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

