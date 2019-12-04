Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the US was rapidly developing its military forces for potential operations in space and that Washington openly viewed space as a potential theater of war.
Putin, who was speaking in the Black Sea city of Sochi in southern Russia, said that Moscow categorically opposed the militarization of space but that the US moves meant Russia had to further develop its own space sector.
