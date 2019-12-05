The prominent Iranian journalist and women’s rights activist Masih Alinejad is suing the Iranian regime for arresting her brother and threatening her mother, she announced on Twitter on Wednesday.

Alinejad said she has filed a lawsuit before the US Federal Court against Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, the judiciary, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) over the arrest of her brother Ali Alinejad and threats made against her mother.

Ali Alinejad has been detained in Evin prison in the capital Tehran for over two months, according to the Twitter post.

Iranian security forces raided Alinejad’s brother’s home and arrested him on September 25.

They put him in chains in front of his two young children, and blindfolded him, Alinejad told Al Arabiya in brief statement at the time. Though the agents did not provide the family with any clarifications on why he was arrested, Alinejad added that it is clear he was arrested due to her political opposition to the regime, saying: "It is very clear that his only crime is that he is my brother."

She later mentioned on Twitter that they said her brother is accused of contacting her, and they just want him to provide some clarification.

She also revealed on Twitter in April that her 70-year-old mother was arrested in the same way. She was reportedly transferred to the Intelligence Ministry and interrogated for hours because of her phone calls with her daughter.

According to Alinejad, this shows Iranian intelligence agencies are taking her family members as hostages. Following her brother’s arrest, Alinejad’s mother called her begging her to be silent, said Alinejad on Twitter: “She pressured me and then screamed that I should keep silent. Islamic Republic have taken away my innocent brother to gag me.”

Alinejad also said on Twitter that she has not seen both her brother and mother in 10 years because she is not allowed to visit her homeland and they are not allowed to leave it.

Alinejad pointed out that seven intelligence agents went to the northern city of Babol, to the house of her ex-husband, and arrested his sister and his brother for producing some of her "videos."

Masih Alinejad is an Iranian activist and journalist known for her stances against Tehran's repressive policies and regulations imposed on women.

My brother Ali Alinejad was arrested last night by Islamic Republic Intelligence Ministry agent just because of my campaign against humans rights abuses. This is called hostage taking.

@HassanRouhani !You talk of peace at the UN, but yet you are terrorizing people inside iran. pic.twitter.com/vsaEX5AAUb — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 25, 2019

