Pirates have kidnapped 19 crew members of a crude oil tanker off Nigeria, an official with the ship’s operator said on Thursday.



The vessel was attacked 77 nautical miles off Bonny island on December 3 and the crew were seized, the official said



The Hong Kong-flagged supertanker Nave Constellation, capable of carrying up to 2 million barrels of oil, is operated by Greek shipping company Navios Tankers Management.

