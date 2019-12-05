The US Justice Department unveiled indictments Thursday of two Russians with ties to their country’s intelligence services, who ran a major global cybertheft operation under the name Evil Corp.

An indictment unsealed in Pittsburgh named Maksim Yakubets and Ogor Turashev as the main figures in a group which inserted malware on computers in dozens of countries to steal more than $100 million from companies and local authorities.

The US Treasury, which hit the two and others associated with the decade-long operation with financial sanctions, said Yakubets specifically worked for the FSB intelligence agency “as of 2017” and was “tasked to work on projects for the Russian state.”

Last Update: Thursday, 5 December 2019 KSA 18:31 - GMT 15:31