A Minnesota National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter carrying three crew members has crashed near Pearl Lake after it lost contact with the base on Thursday afternoon. Minnesota National Guard Master Sgt. Blair Heusdens told the St. Cloud Times.

Guard Master Sgt. Blair Heusdens said the Guard lost contact with the helicopter shortly after it took off on a maintenance test flight from St. Cloud. Heusdens said the helicopter called mayday about 9 minutes after takeoff.

The Guard lost contact with the helicopter around 2 p.m.

“Our first priority is the safety and well-being of our Guardsmen and our thoughts are with our soldiers and their families at this time," Heusdens said in a statement.

The Guard’s base near St. Cloud Regional Airport had been in operation since 2009, with Black Hawk and Chinook helicopters maintained there.

The St. Cloud Times reported that the Minnesota State Patrol was called to bring in a helicopter to help with the search. A State Patrol Cirrus aircraft, equipped with thermal imaging cameras, was also helping in the search.

Last Update: Friday, 6 December 2019 KSA 03:38 - GMT 00:38