Russia’s foreign ministry said on Friday that new US sanctions against Russian individuals and firms over alleged cybercrimes were a “propaganda attack” and Moscow would respond to them, though it did not say how.



US authorities targeted a Russian cybercriminal group known as Evil Corp, indicting its Lamborghini-driving alleged leader and ordering asset freezes against 17 of his associates over a global, $100 million digital crime spree.



The foreign ministry said the United States would need to have contacted Russia to obtain evidence about the crimes, adding: “As far as we know, there have been no such requests...Just as with the previous American attacks, these too won’t remain without a response.”

Last Update: Friday, 6 December 2019 KSA 20:41 - GMT 17:41