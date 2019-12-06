Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that Russia will not hesitate to respond to any new deployment of missiles by the United States.
“We will have a mirror reaction,” Lavrov said.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?