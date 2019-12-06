Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that Russia will not hesitate to respond to any new deployment of missiles by the United States.



“We will have a mirror reaction,” Lavrov said.

“Every step will have a Russian reaction,” Lavrov said at a news conference in Rome with his Italian counterpart, speaking through an Italian interpreter.



Russia has proposed a moratorium on the deployment of short and intermediate-range nuclear missiles in Europe after the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) banning such a move formally ended in August.

