Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdul Aziz on Friday telephoned US President Donald Trump to express his sadness over the shooting by a Saudi student in Florida that resulted in the death and injury of a number of American citizens.



President Trump said he had spoken to King Salman, who offered his condolences to the victims of the Florida naval base attack.



Trump also quoted King Salman as describing the shooting at the US base as “barbaric.”

King Salman extended his condolences to the US President and to the families of the deceased and conveyed his wishes for the speedy recovery of those injured. He also stressed that the perpetrator of this heinous crime does not represent the Saudi people who have respect and appreciation for American people.



King Salman affirmed during the phone call to Trump that the Kingdom stands with the United States and instructed the Saudi security services to cooperate with the American agencies to access all information that helps in uncovering the circumstances of this unfortunate incident.



Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in a tweet said: “Today’s tragic shooting at Pensacola, Florida was a heinous crime. The Kingdom expresses its deepest condolences to the families of victims, and to the American people. We salute the bravery of those who neutralized the threat and saved lives.”

Last Update: Saturday, 7 December 2019 KSA 00:21 - GMT 21:21