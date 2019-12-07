North Korea’s ambassador to the United Nations said on Saturday that denuclearization is already off the negotiating table with the United States and lengthy talks with Washington were not needed.

The ambassador, Kim Song, said in a statement the “sustained and substantial dialogue” sought by the United States was a “time-saving trick” to suit its domestic political agenda.

“We do not need to have lengthy talks with the US now and denuclearization is already gone out of the negotiating table,” he said in the statement made available to Reuters.

Earlier on Saturday, South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump agreed during a phone conversation to maintain dialogue with the nuclear-armed North, Seoul said, with the two allies noting the situation had become “grave.”

Last Update: Saturday, 7 December 2019 KSA 19:28 - GMT 16:28