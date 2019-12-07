Paris police on Saturday clashed with yellow vest activists joining a wave of protest actions against the government’s overhaul of France’s national retirement system.

A few thousand yellow vest protesters marched from the Finance Ministry complex on the Seine River through southeast Paris, pushing their year-old demands for economic justice - and adding the retirement reform to their list of grievances.

Most marchers were peaceful but some threw projectiles or pushed riot officers, prompting repeated bursts of tear gas from police.

The marchers appear to be emboldened by the biggest national demonstrations in years on Thursday that kicked off a mass strike-and-protest movement against President Emmanuel Macron’s redesign of the pension system.

