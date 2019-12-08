Organizers of a massive pro-democracy march in Hong Kong on Sunday said some 800,000 people took part, the largest turnout in months as the movement marks half a year of protests and unrest.

“We have had 800,000 participants,” Eric Lai, from the Civil Human Rights Front, told reporters on Sunday evening as large crowds still thronged the streets.

Hong Kong’s police, who usually give far lower estimates, had yet to release their figures.

Last Update: Sunday, 8 December 2019 KSA 18:27 - GMT 15:27