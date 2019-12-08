British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has retained his 15-point lead over the opposition Labour Party less than a week before a national election, according to a poll by Opinium published on Saturday by The Observer newspaper.
Johnson's Conservatives were on 46 percent and Labour on 31percent, both unchanged from an Opinium poll published a week ago.
Britons are due to go to the polls on December 12.
Opinium, which polled 2,003 people between December 4 and December 6, found that 53 percent of voters thought Johnson would remain as prime minister and 55 percent believed Labour’s campaign had been unsuccessful.
