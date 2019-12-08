US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Saturday that he was not prepared at this point to label as “terrorism” the attack a day earlier at a US Navy base in Florida, where a Saudi airman is accused of killing three people.



“No, I can’t say it’s terrorism at this time,” Esper told the Reagan National Defense Forum in California, adding he believed investigators needed to be allowed to do their work.



