New Zealand police said on Tuesday the eight people still unaccounted for after a volcanic eruption on a small island popular with tourists are likely dead.

“I would strongly suggest that there is no one that has survived on the island,” New Zealand Deputy Commission John Tims told reporters in Wellington.

“I can confirm now that we will commence a criminal investigation into the circumstances of the death and injuries on White Island,” Tims told reporters in the wake of Monday’s disaster.

Thirteen people have been announced dead so far.

