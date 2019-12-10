Democrats in the US House of Representatives were expected to unveil two articles of impeachment against Republican President Donald Trump on Tuesday, a senior Democratic aide said, setting the stage for a possible vote this week on impeachment.



The House aide spoke on condition of anonymity on Monday night and declined to give any details.

Democrats were expected to draft articles of impeachment on abuse of power and on obstruction of Congress, the aide told Reuters. The Washington Post first reported the expected articles, citing three unidentified officials.



Democratic committee leaders met with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after the last scheduled impeachment hearing concluded on Monday evening.



Pelosi’s office announced later that the House Committee officials will hold a press conference on Tuesday morning to announce the next steps in the impeachment inquiry.



Trump is accused of pressuring Ukraine to initiate a probe of a Democratic political rival and then of obstructing Congress’ efforts to investigate his actions.



House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel said Democratic lawmakers planned to make an announcement on articles of impeachment on Tuesday morning. He would not elaborate as he left Pelosi’s office.



Jerrold Nadler, the Democratic chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, closed the nine-hour hearing on Monday with a condemnation of Trump’s actions soliciting help from Ukraine against Democratic 2020 US presidential rival Joe Biden.



Democrats described Trump’s actions as a “clear and present danger” to national security and the upcoming US election.



“The facts are clear. The danger to our democracy is clear and our duty is clear,” Nadler said in his closing statement.



The Judiciary panel could vote this week on whether to send formal charges, known as articles of impeachment, to the full Democratic-led House.



If the House approves the articles, as expected, the Republican-controlled Senate would hold a trial to decide whether to remove the president from office. A conviction is considered unlikely.



Trump denies wrongdoing and has called the impeachment probe a hoax.

Last Update: Tuesday, 10 December 2019 KSA 09:24 - GMT 06:24