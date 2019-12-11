A Pakistani court on Wednesday indicted extremist militant Hafiz Saeed, the alleged mastermind of deadly 2008 attacks in Mumbai, on terror financing charges, a government prosecutor said.
The charges were read as Saeed was present in the court, Abdur Rauf told Reuters.
Saeed is the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), or the Army of the Pure, a militant group blamed by the US and India for the four-day Mumbai siege, in which 160 people were killed. The dead also included several foreigners, including Americans.
Pakistan’s counter terrorism police arrested Saeed in July. The indictment came ahead of a world financial watchdog meeting early next year to decide whether to blacklist Pakistan on failure to curb terror financing.
