Police officers were shot on Tuesday in a standoff in New Jersey that left a neighborhood, including a school, on lockdown, according to the governor.

Sporadic, heavy gunfire rang out over the course of at least an hour along a major thoroughfare. SWAT teams, state police and federal agents responded to the scene, and police blocked off the area, which has a Catholic school, some stores, a kosher supermarket and a hair stylist.

Phones rang unanswered at several businesses in the area. Someone who answered the phone at the Catholic school, which runs from preschool through eighth grade, said all the children were safe as a lockdown continues.

Police tactical teams were going through the school.

An FBI spokeswoman said more than one officer has been shot but could not give any other information. She said the bureau is assisting.

Last Update: Wednesday, 11 December 2019 KSA 00:32 - GMT 21:32