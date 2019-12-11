Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged to continue cooperation in the military and energy spheres, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

The pledge, made in a phone call, comes after a Turkish presidential spokesman said American legislation to impose sanctions against Turkey will not affect Ankara’s use of the Russian S-400 missile defense system even if it passes the US Congress.

A US Senate committee on Wednesday backed legislation to impose sanctions on Turkey after its offensive in Syria and purchase of the S-400 system.

Turkey said on Wednesday it would retaliate against any US sanctions over its purchase of Russian defense systems, adding that with Britain it had agreed to speed up a joint fighter jet program to meet Turkish defense needs.

