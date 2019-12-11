The US House Judiciary Committee will meet at 7 p.m. (midnight GMT) on Wednesday and again at 9 a.m. (1400 GMT) on Thursday to consider articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, the panel said in a statement on Tuesday.
