Canada’s opposition Conservative leader said Thursday he will resign as party leader after weeks of party infighting.

The decision came weeks after he lost the federal election in October and amid calls from within his own party to resign.

Andrew Scheer, 40, called it one of the most difficult decisions he’s made in his life. He will stay on until a new leader is elected.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won a second term in Canada’s October elections despite losing the majority in Parliament. It was an unexpectedly strong result following a series of scandals that had tarnished his image as a liberal icon.

The vote led several Conservative officials to call for Scheer to step aside.

Scheer made his announcement to party members in Parliament and later stood up in Parliament to make a public announcement.

Last Update: Thursday, 12 December 2019 KSA 20:55 - GMT 17:55